Mercedes-Benz Plans To Launch Four EVs In 8-12 Months In India

Asked if high taxation is hampering the growth of the luxury car market in India, Luehrs said, "in general, any tax that is going higher prevents from selling more cars or goods but that's the normal equation."

While different markets in the globe cannot be compared as they have their own peculiarities, he said, "but obviously, if you have one market with less taxes, then you will sell more cars. That's very obvious. That's the case in the US. That's the case in Europe, that's the case in China. Therefore, obviously, if you have more taxes then the niche becomes smaller."

When asked about the impact of regulatory challenges, he said, "I can only say we (have) operated (globally) since 100 years and in all sorts of markets, and regulations go, and change up and down and sideways everywhere. Also, in Germany, also in India, in China, also in the US, and we adapt to it. That's why we are a leading luxury company in the automotive market. So we just adapt to the regulations and some regulations are more beneficial than the others."

When a new regulation comes up in the first instance it is a new obstacle, a new challenge, he said, adding that "and we manage the challenge. We have ideas how to manage that. For one or two months, obviously slowing down the process if you want to, but then afterwards, we manage, we have new suppliers, and we will manage them."

On whether some more predictability would help plan business better, Luehrs said it is not unique to the Indian market but is an international topic.