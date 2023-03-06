Mercedes Benz India Eyes Double-Digit Growth

According to Sharath Vijayaraghavan, executive director, Sundaram Motors, the dealers, "We are extremely proud of our long-standing association of 22 years with Mercedes-Benz, the most aspirational automotive brand across the globe. We are thrilled to excite our customers with this revamped MAR 20X facility."

On expansion plans, Bennett said Benz is now now present in 47 cities across India with a strong network of over 124 touchpoints and would look at increasing the number based on demand.