Mercedes-Benz Eyes 20% Sales From Pre-Owned Segment This Year

"So many of the transactions actually don't happen via us as they happen directly between customers. So our dealers and our partners find it a big challenge to source a car, but once you source a car, the average time a car is with us is now hardly a week-10 days, it used to be 30 to 45 days of holding period for a used car, because these cars are flying at a good pricing."

On the reasons behind the growth of the company's pre-owned cars, he said, "There is a trend of first time luxury car buyers opting for a certified Mercedes-Benz buoyed by a strong brand trust, completed with transparency and robust processes."

In terms of geography, he said, "Major metros remain our key growth drivers contributing close to 60% of our pre-owned business. However, it is encouraging to see aspiring customers in smaller metros showing high interest in luxury cars, opening new growth opportunity for our certified business."

The long-wheel base E-Class is the highest selling pre-owned car for Mercedes-Benz India.