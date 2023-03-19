Mercedes-Benz Expects India To Be Its Fastest Growing Market This Year Too

He further said, "Long waiting periods may also lead to cancellations. Therefore, our entire focus is to have a very good first quarter with maximum cars being delivered to the market."

On the market sentiments, he said, "Leads are up by 15% compared to last year, but order conversions are taking a bit more time. The waiting period actually is putting off customers also, to wait for six months to nine months. This, we want to bring it down to a realistic level of two to three months on an average."

The company had launched its 'AMG E53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet' model priced at Rs 1.3 crore in January this year and stated that out of the ten new launches planned for this year, majority would be in the over Rs 1 crore price category.