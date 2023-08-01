Orient Cement Q1 Net Profit Declines To Rs 37.03 Crore

CK Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd. on Tuesday reported a marginal decline in its net profit at Rs 37.03 crore in the June quarter..It had posted a net profit of Rs 37.41 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Orient Cement said in a regulatory filing..Its revenue from operation was up 15.58% at Rs 825.17 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 713.93 crore in the year-ago period..Orient Cement's total expenses were at Rs 772.39 crore in Q1 of FY2023-24, up 17.73%..In the June quarter, the company's total income was up 16% at Rs 829.60 crore..Shares of Orient Cement on Tuesday settled 2.18% lower at Rs 143.85 apiece on the BSE.