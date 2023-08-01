BQPrimeBusiness NewsOrient Cement Q1 Net Profit Declines To Rs 37.03 Crore
Orient Cement Q1 Net Profit Declines To Rs 37.03 Crore

CK Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd. on Tuesday reported a marginal decline in its net profit at Rs 37.03 crore in the June quarter.

01 Aug 2023, 9:15 PM IST
It had posted a net profit of Rs 37.41 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Orient Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operation was up 15.58% at Rs 825.17 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 713.93 crore in the year-ago period.

Orient Cement's total expenses were at Rs 772.39 crore in Q1 of FY2023-24, up 17.73%.

In the June quarter, the company's total income was up 16% at Rs 829.60 crore.

Shares of Orient Cement on Tuesday settled 2.18% lower at Rs 143.85 apiece on the BSE.

