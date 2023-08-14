Meghmani Organics Q1 Results: Swings To Loss As Revenue Falls By Nearly Half

During Q1 FY24, revenues from operations were impacted by prolonged challenging global macro-economic environment, demand slowdown and decline in prices across industry, according to press release by the company

During the quarter, Ebitda loss was Rs 15 crore due to higher cost of operation and lower capacity utilisation coupled with destocking of inventory.

Agrochemicals constituted about 71% of the overall company’s revenue during Q1 FY24. The segment was impacted by global headwinds in agrochemicals on account of excess supply in the market, causing pricing pressure. Subdued demand led to lower capacity utilisation, impacting operational efficiencies, and high overheads have impacted profitability, the press release said.

Pigments constituted around 29% of the overall company’s revenue in Q1 FY24. The pigment industry is witnessing weaker global demand and dropping prices, resulting in companies cutting down their inventory pipelines, which is further hampering demand and causing pricing pressure. China has imposed antidumping, which has impacted offtake from Indian players, it said.