Meet Krithi Krithivasan, The Next CEO Of Tata Consultancy Services

In exactly six months, Krithi Krithivasan—a veteran of nearly 34 years at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., will take the helm of India’s largest IT services firm from Rajesh Gopinathan.

And going by what he was responsible for, TCS couldn’t have chosen a better person.

Career: Krithivasan, as president and global head, leads the all-important banking, financial services and insurance, or BFSI, vertical of India’s IT bellwether.

In this role, he is tasked with planning and executing growth strategies, improving financial performance, and enhancing customer mindshare and market positioning, according to the TCS website. He helps clients with digital transformation and achieving value with cost optimisation.

A 'TCSian' for life, Krithivasan has over the past 30 years held various positions in delivery, customer relationship management and sales.

“Having worked with Krithi over the last two decades, I’m confident that he is best positioned to take TCS to greater heights along with the leadership team,” Gopinathan said of his heir apparent. “I will be working closely with Krithi to give him all the support that he needs.”

Krithivasan will go through the transition process with Gopinathan and will be appointed as TCS CEO in the next financial year, the company said in an exchange.

Education: Krithivasan is a graduate in mechanical engineering from Coimbatore Institute of Technology and an M.Tech in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.