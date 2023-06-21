Meet Alibaba’s Next Chairman: Joseph Tsai, Brooklyn Nets Owner and Blockchain Investor

In the US, Tsai is arguably best known as the owner of the Brooklyn Nets. Tsai bought 49% of the NBA team in 2017 and purchased the remaining piece as well as the Barclays Center arena in 2019 for $3.5 billion. In addition, he owns the New York Liberty, a professional women’s basketball team and the San Diego Seals, a professional men’s lacrosse team. His purchase of the Seals in 2017 represented an expansion of the National Lacrosse League to San Diego. Tsai has also invested in the world of esports, acquiring a minority stake in the competitive gaming franchise G2 Esports in 2019.