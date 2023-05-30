Meesho Valuation Slashed 10% By Fidelity Investments

Homegrown e-commerce marketplace Meesho's valuation has been cut by about 10% by U.S.-based investor Fidelity Investments as burgeoning tech valuations continue to correct amid tighter access to capital.

Fidelity Investments led a Series F round in the Vidit Aatrey-led startup in October 2021. It had taken part in a $570 million round that valued the company at around $4.9 billion.

Fidelity holds shares in Meesho via multiple funds, such as Fidelity Central Investment Portfolio and Variable Insurance Products IV, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

In the first fund, it had pegged the value of its 33,863 shares in Meesho at $2.59 million as of March 31, 2022. That fell to about 9.7%, or $2.34 million, as of March 31, 2023.

In the second fund, it had pegged the value of its 17,100 shares at $1.31 million on Dec. 31, 2022. That also fell 11% to $1.18 million as of March 31, 2023.

The valuation cuts translate to a reduced valuation of about $4.4 billion for the startup.

Meesho is backed by leading global investors such as Prosus Ventures, SoftBank, and Facebook. It also joins several unicorns in India, such as Byju's, Swiggy, Ola, and PharmEasy, which have seen their valuations tumble.