Meesho Attains Profitability In July, Overtakes Flipkart And Amazon

Homegrown e-commerce platform Meesho has reported profitability in the month of July, overtaking giants Flipkart India Pvt. and Amazon Inc.

"Thrilled to announce that Meesho has achieved a historic milestone —profitability (Ebitda and PAT profitable) as of July 2023, making us the first horizontal e-commerce company in India to do so," said Vidit Aatrey, chief executive officer of the company, in a Twitter post on Monday.

This comes on the back of 43% growth in orders and 54% growth in revenue in the last 12 months, he said.

However, the company didn't disclose the exact profit figure.

In May this year, Meesho fired about 251 employees, constituting 15% of the employee base, as part of a restructuring aimed at becoming "a leaner organisational structure to achieve sustained profitability".