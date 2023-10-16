Medium And Small NBFCs Eye Credit Risk Mitigation Tools To Offset Exposure

Under the scale based regulations of the RBI, NBFCs are classified into four layers –top, upper, middle and base– depending on their size, activity, and perceived riskiness.

In April 2022, the central bank had also announced the large exposures framework for upper layer lender, which allowed these entities to utilise such credit risk mitigation instruments.

"NBFCs face many risks related to liquidity, credit, interest rate, and even risk on collateral," according to Aalesh Avlani, co-founder and director of Credit Wise Capital, a base layer NBFC.

The idea behind this framework was to address the credit risk concentration in upper layer NBFCs by defining how to identify large exposures and refine criterias. It also put in place single counterparty and group of connected counterparty limits for lending by NBFCs.

Under the current guidelines, following CRM instruments are available for the upper layer:

Cash margin/caution money/security deposit - The right to set off is available with these and they are held as collateral against the advances.

Central government guaranteed claims - These attract 0% risk weight for capital computation

State government guaranteed claims - These attract 20% risk weight for capital computation

Certain corporate bonds hedged by credit default swap (CDS)

"There are many things that are done by NBFCs but they don’t get credit for that in the form of reduced risk weights. But with the extension of these tools to smaller NBFCs, they can now do a lot more," according to Vivek Iyer, partner-financial services risk advisory, Grant Thornton Bharat.