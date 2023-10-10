MCX New Commodity Derivatives Platform To Go Live From Oct. 16

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. will go live with its new commodity derivatives platform on Oct. 16, days after market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India gave its approval.

The exchange has also planned to conduct mock trading on Oct. 15 in order to allow members to participate and validate set-up and connection during the mock trading session, for which a separate circular would be issued, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Sept. 29, SEBI had asked MCX to delay the launch of the Commodity Derivatives Platform, which was scheduled to go live by Oct. 3. Then, on Oct. 8, the regulator withdrew its abeyance order.