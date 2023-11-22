McKinsey And Its Peers Are Facing The Wildest Headwinds in Years

Meanwhile, EY’s German business was hit with a two-year ban from accepting major new audit mandates, after failing to uncover fraud at Wirecard AG. And regulators in the US discovered flaws in almost half of the 2022 EY audits examined in a series of spot checks — a considerable deterioration from a year earlier. In an emailed statement, the firm said it takes these results seriously and is working to “drive audit quality.”

McKinsey has paid out about $640 million to resolve ongoing lawsuits over advising Purdue Pharma LP on opioid sales — work it did while simultaneously consulting for the US Food and Drug Administration — and is poised to pay $230 million more. Its South African branch has been ensnared in a government corruption scandal, and the firm faced sharp criticism for being too slow to cut ties with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

Some of these scandals have reignited debate over a business model that depends on partners gaining expertise from working with one client and applying those discoveries to the next. Others highlight how limited oversight is of an industry that employs 6 million people worldwide.

“For the most part, with consulting there are no certifications, no licensing — it’s kind of a Wild West mentality,” said Tom Rodenhauser, managing partner at Kennedy Research Reports, which tracks consulting firms. “The only time they get in trouble is when they get caught.”

Auditing is regulated in most major markets. In the US, the Big Four cannot provide both auditing and consulting services to the same client, and firms must meet audit standards. But most consultancies aren’t listed entities and don’t hold banking or money management licenses. Oversight of consulting is largely provided by professional standards organizations, not government agencies.

The partnership model can also make tough decisions over risky clients or imposing controls difficult to execute, current and former employees of the firms said. In April, EY was forced to scrap a proposed separation of its audit and consulting services after failing to win the approval of its more than 13,000 partners in country-by-country votes.

Real-World Consequences

In the month McKinsey’s Seoul retreat took place, the UK’s Management Consultancies Association held its biggest ever industry awards, with categories including Best Use of Thought Leadership and Team Leader Consultant of the Year.

More than 1,100 guests in black tie gathered at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London, a historic hotel overlooking Hyde Park. The event — described by its presenter as the Olympic Games of consulting — was an upgrade from the previous ceremony, according to one of the attendees.

“There is sometimes a little bit of mystery around what is management consultancy, what does it deliver,” said Tamzen Isacsson, CEO of the MCA, in an interview. The awards are a “magnificent, transparent platform” to showcase the sector’s work, she added.

Even in the face of stiff political and economic headwinds, consulting services remain popular with institutions looking to cut costs and overhaul their operations.

“Clients put a lot of trust in firms to do the right thing,” said Kennedy Research’s Rodenhauser. “Most times, it works.”

And there are still some bright spots for the industry, such as Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion Neom city project. But China — a key market earmarked for industry growth — has disappointed, due to a targeted clampdown combined with the country’s broader economic woes.

The rise of artificial intelligence is also diverting some budgets towards specialist consultancies, although AI-focused units like McKinsey’s QuantumBlack are growing rapidly too. There’s also concern that AI will soon be able to do “what legions of junior consultants have previously done,” said Nick Lovegrove, a professor at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business and an ex-McKinsey senior partner. PwC is already implementing an OpenAI-powered system that aims to offer AI-generated advice.

On top of all this, ethical violations can have real-world consequences.

PwC’s Australian government consulting arm — part of a local business generating revenue of A$3 billion a year — was sold off in July for just A$1. The Australian government has also slashed its spending on consultants.

Some of the professional services firms are attempting to boost their image. In an open letter in September, PwC Australia CEO Kevin Burrowes said he was “deeply sorry” for behavior that went unchecked for “many years.” EY’s UK Chair Hywel Ball suggested in October that government legislation would help overhaul the audit industry. And McKinsey has spent nearly $700 million on strengthening its risk, legal and compliance functions over the past five years. It’s also beefing up its ethics department.

How deep the soul searching goes is an open question. Regardless, an industry designed to help institutions roll with the punches has arguably never had more changes to adapt to.

“I can honestly say, I have not had a single boring day at work,” McKinsey’s Sternfels told his colleagues in Seoul. “There have been long days and difficult days, but no boring days.”

--With assistance from Matt Day, Sohee Kim, Heejin Kim and Matthew Boyle.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.