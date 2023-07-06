McDonald's India – North And East Commissions 3.2 MW Solar Plant

Commenting over the initiative, Chairman Sanjeev Agrawal said, 'We are stepping up our sustainability efforts with the installation of Delhi’s BRPL (BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd.) largest solar power plant which has already enabled 24 per cent of our Delhi restaurants running on solar energy.' McDonald’s India – North and East is also taking steps to reduce greenhouse gas, keep waste out of nature and preserve natural resources such as FSC-certified paper-based packaging, responsible sourcing etc.