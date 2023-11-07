McDonald's Ahmednagar Outlet Licence Suspension Stayed By Food Safety Commissioner

McDonald's Ahmednagar restaurant franchisee received a licence suspension notice from the Maharashtra FDA, though the suspension has been stayed.

The Food and Drug Administration of Maharashtra had expressed concerns about some menu items and disclosures.

The company found the suspension of the licence to be "pointless" and appealed to the Commissioner of Food Safety, following which the Commissioner granted a stay on the suspension and the restaurant resumed operations, as stated in the filing.

The suspension has "insignificant impact", as out of its chain of 370 McDonald’s restaurants, only one was impacted, according to Westlife Foodworld Ltd.'s filing.

Shares of Westlife Foodworld, which holds the master franchise for McDonald's in western India and South India, closed 0.43% lower at Rs 827.35 apiece, as compared with a 0.03% fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex.