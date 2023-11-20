MCD To Hike Minimum Wages Of Employees

The AAP-led MCD has decided to increase the minimum wages of employees, a civic official said on Monday.

Monthly minimum wages for unskilled workers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be increased to Rs 17,234 from Rs 16,792. The wage will rise to Rs 18,993 from Rs 18,499 for semi-skilled workers and to Rs 20,903 from Rs 20,375 for skilled workers.

Dearness allowance will be paid to all MCD workers staring Apr. 1, the officials added.

The AAP had announced dearness allowance for all MCD employees with effect from Apr. 1.

A government proposal on increasing the minimum wages will be tabled for approval in the next MCD House meeting.

The accumulated dearness allowance for civic employees will be released after it is approved by the House, the MCD official said.

The minimum wages for clerical and supervisory staff will also be increased in all scheduled employment, according to the agenda of the MCD House meeting.

According to the proposal, the minimum salary for non-matriculate employees will be hiked to Rs 18,993, matriculate but not graduate to Rs 20,902 and graduate and above to Rs 22,744. Dearness allowance for these employees will be Rs 494, Rs 546 and Rs 598 per month, respectively.