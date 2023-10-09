McCarthy Is Willing To Return As US House Speaker If GOP Wants Him Back
Representative Kevin McCarthy said he’s willing to return as US House speaker if Republicans want to vote him back into the job, an act that has new urgency amid the conflict between the Israeli military and Hamas.
(Bloomberg) -- Representative Kevin McCarthy said he’s willing to return as US House speaker if Republicans want to vote him back into the job, an act that has new urgency amid the conflict between the Israeli military and Hamas.
“I’ll allow the conference to make whatever decision,” McCarthy said in a hastily scheduled press conference on Capitol Hill Monday to address the Israeli-Hamas conflict. “I can lead in any position it is.”
McCarthy stressed he had the support of 96% of House Republicans and that it is “wrong” that 4% of the GOP worked with Democrats to remove him.
The House is unable to approve any new aid to Israel — or conduct any other business — until a new speaker is in place. McCarthy called for swift action to address the crisis, and took on President Joe Biden’s administration for policies ranging from Iran to the US southern border to climate change.
“This is a colossal failure,” McCarthy said of Biden’s priorities.
The No. 2 House Republican, Steve Scalise, and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, who has Donald Trump’s backing, are locked in a battle to succeed McCarthy ahead of a planned election on Wednesday. The process could take several days if Republicans, who hold a very narrow majority, can’t unite around a candidate.
McCarthy, the first US speaker ousted by his colleagues, was elected in January following an extraordinary 15 rounds of voting. Eight Republican dissidents joined all Democrats to vote him out of office.
Read More: Firebrand Jordan, Steady Scalise Face Off in House Speaker Race
Some Republicans have called for reinstating McCarthy, who has the support of most GOP lawmakers.
“Uncertainty and chaos in the U.S. breeds vulnerability around the world. The House should immediately reinstate McCarthy and stop screwing around,” New York Republican Mike Lawler posted Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter.
McCarthy also took aim at the eight Republicans who voted to topple him. Several of them cited McCarthy’s deals with Democrats to avoid a breach of the debt ceiling and avert an Oct. 1 government shutdown.
A House With No Speaker? What This Means for US: QuickTake
“We wouldn’t be paying our troops,” including tens of thousands serving in the Middle East, had the government shuttered, McCarthy earlier Monday told radio host Hugh Hewitt.
If he were still speaker, McCarthy said, he would’ve set a vote today today on a resolution showing support for Israel.
McCarthy said he would also act to ensure Israel has high-tech munitions, look at new sanctions against Iran, push more domestic energy production and counter anti-antisemitism on college campuses and in Congress.
“Hamas has to be destroyed, but this is not just Hamas. This is directly tied to Iran,” he told Hewitt.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.