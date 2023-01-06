McCarthy’s Speaker Proposal Tees Up $75 Billion Defense Cut

Representative Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, before a meeting of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. The emerging deal McCarthy is discussing to make him speaker of the House would propose a roughly $75 billion cut in defense spending at a time when the US is intent on backing Ukraine against the Russian invasion and grows more wary of China's stepped up aggression toward Taiwan.