MCA Says 5.9 Lakh Financial Statements Filed By Companies Till Oct. 31 This Fiscal

"Stakeholders are informed that during FY 2023-24, as on 31.10.2023, 5.90 Lakh Financial Statements and 2.55 Lakh Annual Returns have been filed against 3.41 Lakh Financial Statements and 1.73 Lakh Annual Returns filed during the corresponding period of last financial year," MCA said in a post on social media platform X.