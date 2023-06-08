Mazagon Shares Volatile After ThyssenKrupp Deal To Build Submarines For Indian Navy

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. erased gains after rising nearly 5% on Wednesday, following its deal with the unit of ThyssenKrupp AG to build submarines for the Indian Navy.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the German multinational conglomerate, ThyssenKrupp AG’s marine arm, to jointly build submarines for the Indian navy.

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems would contribute to the engineering and design of the submarines as well as the consultancy support, while Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders would take responsibility for constructing and delivering the respective submarines.

India looks to order six diesel-electric submarines at an estimate of $5.2 billion; the construction for the same is to take place in India and is expected to have significant local content.