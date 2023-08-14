Mazagon Dock To See 'Peak Year' In FY25, Says CMD Sanjeev Singhal

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. expects FY25 to be significant as delivery of several orders will take place then.

"With respect to current orders, it would be a peak year," Chairman and Managing Director Sanjeev Singhal told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat.

Mazagon Dock currently has unexecuted orders totalling about Rs 39,000 crore. These are divided into three major orders including for P75 submarines, P15B missile destroyers and P17A stealth frigates.

"Currently, at the Mumbai shipyard, we have the capacity to build 11 submarines and 10 warships simultaneously; it is a total of 21 vessels. Corresponding to 21 vessels, currently in hand, we have six ships and two submarines. We have sufficient capacity to cater to any new requirement," Singhal said.

