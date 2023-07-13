Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders To Construct Three Scorpene Submarines

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. will construct three additional Scorpene submarines for the Indian Navy.

It was among the three proposals that were approved at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday.

The DAC granted acceptance of necessity for the procurement of three additional Scorpene submarines under the Buy (Indian) category. It will be constructed by Mazagon, the office of the Defence Minister said in a tweet.

"The procurement of additional submarines, with higher indigenous content, will not only help in maintaining required force level and operational readiness of the Indian Navy, but also create significant employment opportunities in (the) domestic sector," it said. "It will also help the MDL in further enhancing its capability and expertise in submarine construction."

The Buy (Indian) category refers to the procurement of products from an Indian vendor that have been indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured, with a minimum of 50% indigenous content on a cost basis of the total contract value.