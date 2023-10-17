BQPrimeBusiness NewsMazagon Dock Bags Rs 310-Crore Order To Build Coast Guard Training Ship
ADVERTISEMENT

Mazagon Dock Bags Rs 310-Crore Order To Build Coast Guard Training Ship

The Ministry of Defence signed a contract for the construction of a training ship for the Indian Coast Guard with Mazagon Dock.

17 Oct 2023, 6:44 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. (Source: Company's Facebook page)</p></div>
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. (Source: Company's Facebook page)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. has bagged a Rs 310 crore order from the government for the construction of a coast guard training ship.

The Ministry of Defence signed a contract for the construction of a training ship for the Indian Coast Guard with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, according to a government statement on Tuesday.

"This is the first dedicated training platform with integral helicopter capabilities that will provide basic sea training to 70 Coast Guard and other international under-trainee officers to prepare these budding mariners for the multi-dimensional maritime aspects of Coast Guard life," the statement said.

The ship will be equipped with advanced and modern, high-tech surveillance and monitoring systems.

The government will source a majority of these from indigenous manufacturers—including medium, small and micro enterprises—as it seeks to boost India's indigenous shipbuilding capability, the statement said.

Last week, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders received a letter of intent from a European client for the construction of six firm and four optional units of 7,500 DWT multi-purpose hybrid power vessels.

In September, the Mumbai-based company signed a master ship repair agreement with the U.S. government to open up voyage repairs for U.S. Navy ships at Mazagon Dock.

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed 0.44% lower at Rs 2,154.65 apiece ahead of the announcement on Tuesday, as compared with a 0.39% advance in the S&P BSE Sensex.

ALSO READ

Mazagon Dock To See 'Peak Year' In FY25, Says CMD Sanjeev Singhal

Opinion
Mazagon Dock To See 'Peak Year' In FY25, Says CMD Sanjeev Singhal
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT