Mazagon Dock Bags Rs 310-Crore Order To Build Coast Guard Training Ship

"This is the first dedicated training platform with integral helicopter capabilities that will provide basic sea training to 70 Coast Guard and other international under-trainee officers to prepare these budding mariners for the multi-dimensional maritime aspects of Coast Guard life," the statement said.

The ship will be equipped with advanced and modern, high-tech surveillance and monitoring systems.

The government will source a majority of these from indigenous manufacturers—including medium, small and micro enterprises—as it seeks to boost India's indigenous shipbuilding capability, the statement said.

Last week, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders received a letter of intent from a European client for the construction of six firm and four optional units of 7,500 DWT multi-purpose hybrid power vessels.

In September, the Mumbai-based company signed a master ship repair agreement with the U.S. government to open up voyage repairs for U.S. Navy ships at Mazagon Dock.