Mazagon Dock Bags Rs 310-Crore Order To Build Coast Guard Training Ship
The Ministry of Defence signed a contract for the construction of a training ship for the Indian Coast Guard with Mazagon Dock.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. has bagged a Rs 310 crore order from the government for the construction of a coast guard training ship.
The Ministry of Defence signed a contract for the construction of a training ship for the Indian Coast Guard with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, according to a government statement on Tuesday.
"This is the first dedicated training platform with integral helicopter capabilities that will provide basic sea training to 70 Coast Guard and other international under-trainee officers to prepare these budding mariners for the multi-dimensional maritime aspects of Coast Guard life," the statement said.
The ship will be equipped with advanced and modern, high-tech surveillance and monitoring systems.
The government will source a majority of these from indigenous manufacturers—including medium, small and micro enterprises—as it seeks to boost India's indigenous shipbuilding capability, the statement said.
Last week, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders received a letter of intent from a European client for the construction of six firm and four optional units of 7,500 DWT multi-purpose hybrid power vessels.
In September, the Mumbai-based company signed a master ship repair agreement with the U.S. government to open up voyage repairs for U.S. Navy ships at Mazagon Dock.
Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed 0.44% lower at Rs 2,154.65 apiece ahead of the announcement on Tuesday, as compared with a 0.39% advance in the S&P BSE Sensex.