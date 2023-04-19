Mayor Eric Adams Lauds Contribution Of Indian Americans To New York's Prosperity

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said he wants to encourage the Indian community to participate in the political landscape, as he underscored the importance of the diaspora's contribution and role towards the prosperity of the city.

Adams addressed the chief executives of leading Indian companies from diverse sectors such as banking, finance, pharmaceuticals, retail, diamonds, and IT at a CEO roundtable organised by the Consulate General of India in New York on Tuesday.

"It is very important that we understand the role that the Indian community plays in the prosperity of the city in three areas. One, I want to encourage them to participate in the political landscape; that should be part of their business plan," Adams told PTI.

"The second is that I want them to give us ideas on what skills our children are going to need for the future. And lastly, it is important that we ask them to help with having our children intern and volunteer so that they can learn some of the skills of some of the major companies here. We want to continue to expand and let them know we are partners together in their business growth," Adams said.

The Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal, said the Mayor’s discussion and engagement with CEOs of leading Indian companies at the roundtable provides an opportunity to see "how we can strengthen our business connect with the city of New York and to add strength to India-US relations," particularly economic ties in the startup, tech, finance, and energy sectors.

Jaiswal highlighted that India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world and that the country is expanding digital public infrastructure at the fastest rate globally, and the roundtable amplified this message.

The Consulate organised and hosted the roundtable with a focus on strengthening the connection between the office of the New York City Mayor and the Indian and Indian-American business community in the area.

Among the CEOs who participated in the roundtable were Tata Consultancy Services Chairman North America Suresh Muthuswami, Tata Sons Country Head—North America Michael Mccabe, Indivate Inc.'s (an ITC owned company) Executive Director, and President Bhavani Parameswar.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals co-CEO New York Branch Chintu Patel, Strides Pharma Chief Business Officer Shivaprasad Naikoti, State Bank of India New York Branch CEO Prashanta Tripathi, Canara Bank Chief Executive Jaya Rajappan, Empire State Titans Founder and Owner Hiren Kumar, and Elements Truffles Co-Founder Kushal Choksi.

Deputy Commissioner for the New York City Mayor’s Office for International Affairs, Dilip Chauhan, highlighted the priority and importance being accorded by the Mayor’s office to supporting international businesses and companies to build their bases as well as expand in the city.

He noted that the office is focused on enhancing economic engagement with the international business community and underlined the incentives being extended to companies to grow their footprint across the five boroughs of the city: Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, Manhattan, and Staten Island.

Chauhan emphasised that the Mayor’s message is "Get Stuff Done," and the New York City leader has always emphasised that "bureaucratic process should not stop you" from expanding commerce and businesses in New York City.

Chauhan manages the portfolio for trade, investment, and innovation for the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.

US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Chief Operating Officer Gaurav Verma described the meeting as "fantastic" and said the Mayor was "extremely positive" about his plans for the city and how Indian Americans can contribute to it.

Describing the mayor as "very welcoming and very futuristic", Verma said he "recognises India's position now globally and is very clear about the fact that whatever plans he has for the city, India and Indian-Americans need to be a part of that plan."

Verma added that Mayor Adams is asking the Indian-American community to get engaged and work towards solutions for the challenges confronting the city. Verma said Adams "recognises that the diaspora not only needs to have a seat at the table but the community also needs to be engaged from building a social perspective."

He added that there is recognition that "Indian-Americans are making sensible decisions. And if you get Indian Americans to get engaged in politics, then you're looking at good outcomes for everyone. This was a very positive affirmation for us as Indian-Americans," Verma said.

Officials accompanying the mayor included Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi, New York City Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Andrew Kimball, and New York City’s Commissioner for International Affairs Edward Mermelstein.

Deputy Commissioner for Policy and Strategic Initiatives and Chief of Staff in the NYC Mayor's Office for International Affairs, Aissata Camara; Deputy Chief Counsel in the Office of the Chief Counsel to the Mayor and City Hall, Rahul Agrawal; Deputy Commissioner of Public-Private Partnerships and Economic Development in the NYC Mayor’s Office for International Affairs, Kristen Edgreen Kaufman; and senior official Rana Abbasova.