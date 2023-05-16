Max Healthcare Q4 Results: Profit Rises 86%, Beats Estimates
Max Healthcare's revenue rose 27% to Rs 1,551 crore in Q4, while Ebitda margin stood at 28.2%.
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit rose, surpassing analyst estimates.
The Delhi-based hospital chain's net profit rose 86% year-on-year to Rs 320 crore in the three months ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 267 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The results include the profit from its network hospitals, including managed hospitals and partner healthcare facilities, which are off-balance sheet.
The company’s average revenue per operating bed improved to Rs 70,700 from Rs 63,500 in the March quarter, and its bed occupancy stood at 77%.
Max Healthcare Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 27% to Rs 1,551 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,476 crore).
Ebitda was up 44% to Rs 437 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 420 crore).
Ebitda margin stood at 28.2% against 24.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.5%).
The company had net cash of Rs 733 crore as of March 31. The board has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per share.
"The Q4 results are in line with our plan and reflect the flawless execution of our strategy by the team on the ground," Abhay Soi, chairperson and managing director at Max Healthcare, said in the exchange filing.
"I am happy that we could deliver the first brownfield expansion on time, and it has started to make positive additions to the Ebitda and demonstrate operating leverage from the very first month," he said. "As other planned bed additions start to roll in, we expect significant operating leverage."
Soi said they are also "actively but prudently evaluating inorganic growth opportunities".
Shares of Max Healthcare were trading 1.64% lower at Rs 511.35 apiece at 2.53 p.m. on Tuesday, as compared with a 0.47% decline in the benchmark Sensex. This also the maximum fall in a week.
The stock has been in the news since May 12 when it gained on account of its inclusion in the MSCI index as part of a rejig.