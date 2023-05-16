Max Healthcare Q4 Results: Profit Rises 86%, Beats Estimates

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit rose, surpassing analyst estimates.

The Delhi-based hospital chain's net profit rose 86% year-on-year to Rs 320 crore in the three months ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 267 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The results include the profit from its network hospitals, including managed hospitals and partner healthcare facilities, which are off-balance sheet.

The company’s average revenue per operating bed improved to Rs 70,700 from Rs 63,500 in the March quarter, and its bed occupancy stood at 77%.