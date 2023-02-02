Max Healthcare Q3 Results: Profit Rises In Line With Estimates

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.’s third-quarter profit rose in-line with estimates.

The Delhi-based hospital chain's net profit rose 7% year-on-year to Rs 269 crore in the three months ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 268 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

These numbers consider the profit from its network hospitals, which include managed hospitals and partner healthcare facilities, which are off-balance sheet.

The company’s average revenue per operating bed improved to Rs 66,800 from Rs 61,000, and its bed occupancy stood at 77% in the third-quarter.