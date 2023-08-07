Max Healthcare Q1 Results: Profit Rises In Line With Estimates

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.'s first quarter profit rose in line with analysts' estimates.

The Delhi-based hospital chain's net profit rose 27% year-on-year to Rs 291 crore in the three months ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 295 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The results include profit from its network hospitals, including managed hospitals and partner healthcare facilities, which are off-balance sheet.

The company’s average revenue per operating bed improved to Rs 74,800 from Rs 66,000 in the June quarter over a year earlier, and its bed occupancy stood at 74%.