Max Healthcare Q1 Results: Profit Rises In Line With Estimates
The Delhi-based hospital chain's net profit rose 27% year-on-year to Rs 291 crore in the three months ended June.
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.'s first quarter profit rose in line with analysts' estimates.
The Delhi-based hospital chain's net profit rose 27% year-on-year to Rs 291 crore in the three months ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 295 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
The results include profit from its network hospitals, including managed hospitals and partner healthcare facilities, which are off-balance sheet.
The company’s average revenue per operating bed improved to Rs 74,800 from Rs 66,000 in the June quarter over a year earlier, and its bed occupancy stood at 74%.
Max Healthcare Q1 FY24 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 17% to Rs 1,629 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,566 crore).
Ebitda was up 18% to Rs 436 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 443 crore).
Ebitda margin stood at 26.8% against 26.5% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.3%).
The company had net cash of Rs 957 crore as of March 31.
"Despite the traditionally weak Q1, we could deliver our highest-ever quarterly revenue and improve profitability at bed level. While our installed capacity increased by 4% on a year-on-year basis, we maintained our occupancy levels with higher occupied beds across the network," said Chairperson and Managing Director Abhay Soi, in the exchange filing.
Shares of Max Healthcare closed 8.15% higher at Rs 583.05 apiece before the results were announced on Monday, as compared with a 0.35% rise in the benchmark Sensex.