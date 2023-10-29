Matthew Perry, Star Of TV Series ‘Friends,’ Dies Aged 54

Perry was born on Aug. 19, 1969, the son of actor John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Marie Langford, who had once served as a press secretary to former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. His parents divorced before his first birthday. He spent most of his early years in Ottawa, where he attended the same school as Justin Trudeau — Canada’s current Prime Minister and the first son of Pierre. Perry often joked about having once been in a brawl with the future leader of Canada when they were children.