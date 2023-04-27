Mastercard Says DOJ Is Probing Debit Card Routing Practices

A Mastercard Inc. credit card is arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Visa and Mastercard agreed to pay as much as $6.2 billion to end a long-running price-fixing case brought by merchants over card fees, the largest-ever class action settlement of an antitrust case.
ADVERTISEMENT
(Bloomberg) -- Mastercard Inc. said the Department of Justice is investigating the company’s debit card routing practices.
(Bloomberg) -- Mastercard Inc. said the Department of Justice is investigating the company’s debit card routing practices.
The payments giant received a civil investigative demand from the agency last month seeking “documents and information regarding a potential violation of Sections 1 or 2 of the Sherman Act,” according to a quarterly regulatory filing.
The company is cooperating with the probe, which focuses on the firm’s US debit program and competition with other networks and technologies.