Mastercard Says DOJ Is Probing Debit Card Routing Practices
Mastercard Says DOJ Is Probing Debit Card Routing Practices

The company is cooperating with the probe, which focuses on the firm’s US debit program and competition with other networks and technologies.

27 Apr 2023, 9:44 PM IST
A Mastercard Inc. credit card is arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Visa and Mastercard agreed to pay as much as $6.2 billion to end a long-running price-fixing case brought by merchants over card fees, the largest-ever class action settlement of an antitrust case.
A Mastercard Inc. credit card is arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Visa and Mastercard agreed to pay as much as $6.2 billion to end a long-running price-fixing case brought by merchants over card fees, the largest-ever class action settlement of an antitrust case.
(Bloomberg) -- Mastercard Inc. said the Department of Justice is investigating the company’s debit card routing practices. 

The payments giant received a civil investigative demand from the agency last month seeking “documents and information regarding a potential violation of Sections 1 or 2 of the Sherman Act,” according to a quarterly regulatory filing. 

The company is cooperating with the probe, which focuses on the firm’s US debit program and competition with other networks and technologies.

