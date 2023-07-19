Mastek Acquires BizAnalytica At Two Times Its Q1 Profit

Mastek Ltd. has made an acquisition that costs more than twice its income generated in the April-June quarter.

The digital transformation company—through its wholly owned subsidiary Mastek Inc.—has acquired U.S.-based data services company BizAnalytica LLC for an upfront consideration of $16.72 million (about Rs 140 crore). That compares with the Rs 70 crore net profit clocked in the first quarter.

Revenue for the Ahmedabad-based IT firm rose 2.26% over the previous three months to Rs 725.25 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 730 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Mastek Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue rises 2.26% to Rs 725.25 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 730 crore.

EBIT up 1.29% at Rs 107.29 crore vs. an estimate of Rs 109.2 crore.

EBIT margin down 14 basis points to 14.79%. Analysts had estimated it at 14.95%.

Net profit down 3.41% at Rs 70.09 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 77 crore.

Separately, Mastek has appointed Umang Nahata as an additional director on its board, with effect from July 19, subject to the approval of the board members. He was the founder and chief executive of Evosys, a company that Mastek acquired in 2020.