Mastek Acquires BizAnalytica At Two Times Its Q1 Profit
Mastek has acquired U.S.-based BizAnalytica for about Rs 140 crore to boost its Generative AI, and data and cloud capabilities.
Mastek Ltd. has made an acquisition that costs more than twice its income generated in the April-June quarter.
The digital transformation company—through its wholly owned subsidiary Mastek Inc.—has acquired U.S.-based data services company BizAnalytica LLC for an upfront consideration of $16.72 million (about Rs 140 crore). That compares with the Rs 70 crore net profit clocked in the first quarter.
Revenue for the Ahmedabad-based IT firm rose 2.26% over the previous three months to Rs 725.25 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 730 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Mastek Q1 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue rises 2.26% to Rs 725.25 crore, as against an estimate of Rs 730 crore.
EBIT up 1.29% at Rs 107.29 crore vs. an estimate of Rs 109.2 crore.
EBIT margin down 14 basis points to 14.79%. Analysts had estimated it at 14.95%.
Net profit down 3.41% at Rs 70.09 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 77 crore.
Separately, Mastek has appointed Umang Nahata as an additional director on its board, with effect from July 19, subject to the approval of the board members. He was the founder and chief executive of Evosys, a company that Mastek acquired in 2020.
Deal Details
BizAnalytica offers end-to-end data, cloud and modernisation solutions to help clients make data-driven decisions. Its clientele includes Snowflake, Databricks and Amazon.com Inc.’s Amazon Web Services.
Mastek aims to make the most of this acquisition to augment its data services and Generative AI capabilities.
“This acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in accelerating our presence in data engineering, cloud services and the rapidly evolving Gen AI domain,” Hiral Chandrana, chief executive officer at Mastek, said in a statement. “[It] will enable us to decomplex the cloud transformation journey for our clients…”
On Wednesday, shares of Mastek rose 0.84% to Rs 2,170.90 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.45% higher at 67,097.44 points.