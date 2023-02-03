Maruti Suzuki's EV Penetration To Be Half Of Government's 2030 Target

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.’s electric vehicle sales will be limited to 15% of overall volumes by fiscal 2030 unless battery costs come down drastically, according to Executive Director Shashank Srivastava.

"The penetration would be higher if the battery costs were to come down drastically because of a new chemistry being discovered or if the manufacturing costs declined," Srivastava told BQ Prime.

The automaker’s Japanese parent, Suzuki Motor Corp., has said it will launch six EVs in India by FY2030 and that 15% of sales will come from these battery-operated vehicles.

The country’s largest carmaker’s forecast is way below the government’s aim of achieving 30% penetration in private cars by the end of the decade.

Even rivals like Tata Motors Ltd. and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. expect higher sales from EVs. Tata Motors expects half of its sales to come from EVs by the end of the decade, while Mahindra sees a quarter of its SUV sales coming from electric models by 2027.