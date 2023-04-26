Maruti Suzuki's 10-Lakh Unit Capacity Expansion To Be Executed With Kharkhoda Plant

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s plan to expand annual capacity by up to 10 lakh units will be executed alongside its already announced Kharkhoda plant in Haryana with the same planned capacity.

"The work on the new plant will be carried on simultaneously with Kharkhoda," Chairperson RC Bhargava said, in a media call to discuss the company's performance in the fourth quarter. "Kharkhoda is, of course, ahead of the new plant wherever it will be."

The announcement of the new plant underlines the company's assessment of higher demand in the coming years, as the plant in Kharkhoda was announced less than a year ago. The plant, which is spread across 800 acres in Kharkhoda, is expected to start production of 2.5 lakh units per annum by 2025 and can be expanded up to 10 lakh units.

India's largest carmaker's current annual capacity is over 20 lakh units, including its plants in Manesar and Gurugram, along with the vehicles that are supplied by its contract manufacturing unit in Gujarat.