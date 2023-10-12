ADVERTISEMENT
Maruti Suzuki To Consider Equity Issue To Parent Suzuki For Gujarat Unit
Both the companies would conclude this buyout by the end of the current financial year.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. will consider issuing equity shares on a preferential basis to its parent company, Suzuki Motor Corp., in a board meeting on Oct. 17.It is for acquiring a 100% stake in Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt., subject to the approval of the members through postal ballot and all regulatory compliances, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
As discussed in the previous board meetings, Maruti Suzuki chose to issue equity shares over cash payments as they found it to be favourable for their minority shareholders and the company. Both the companies would conclude this buyout by the end of the current financial year.
