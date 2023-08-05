Maruti Suzuki To Add 20 Lakh Units Per Annum Capacity In Nine Years, Says Chairman

Highlighting the steps taken by the company to meet future demand, he said, "What is now being planned can be said to be the start of 'Maruti 3.0'. Our first phase was when we were a public enterprise. The second phase ended with the Covid pandemic, and the Indian car market became the third largest in the world. The challenges before the company are unprecedented."

He further said, "It took us 40 years to create a capacity of 2 million units and Suzuki Motor Corp. helped in this process by establishing the Gujarat facility. Your company now has to add the next 2 million in a period of 9 years."