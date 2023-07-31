Maruti Suzuki To Acquire Gujarat Plant From Japanese Parent

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s board approved the acquisition of the contract manufacturing company Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt. from parent Suzuki Motor Corp. to bring all production-related activities under the Indian operations.

The board of directors decided that for the purpose of efficiency in production and supply chain, it is best to bring all production-related activities under Maruti Suzuki, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The mode of acquisition, including the amount to be paid, will be decided in a board meeting later.

Chairman RC Bhargava said the company expects to finish the acquisition by the end of the ongoing fiscal.

Presently, Suzuki Motor Corp. holds 100% of the Gujarat manufacturing facility, which sells various models, including the Baleno, Dzire, and Swift, to Maruti Suzuki at cost.