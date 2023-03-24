Maruti Suzuki Targets Sales Via Nexa To Overtake Volumes Of Hyundai, Tata Motors By Next Year

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is targeting for its premium vehicles sold through the Nexa retail outlets to be more than the respective overall sales of Hyundai and Tata Motors Ltd. by next year, according to Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Shashank Srivastava.

The Nexa retail chain, started in 2015 to sell Maruti Suzuki's premium vehicles, has crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 20 lakh units. It currently sells models such as the Baleno, Ignis, Ciaz, XL6, and Grand Vitara. Upcoming sports utility vehicles, Fronx and Jimny, will also be sold through the chain.

The company, which has decided to increase prices of its vehicles from April, feels that the response of consumers to the increase in vehicle prices by auto manufacturers to meet regulatory requirements needs to be watched, although it expects passenger vehicle sales to grow between 5% and 7.5% in FY24.