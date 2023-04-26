ADVERTISEMENT
Maruti Suzuki, SBI Life, Bajaj Finance Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect
Here are the estimates for earnings from major companies scheduled for April 26.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the largest carmaker in the country, will announce its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 2023 on Wednesday.
The automobile giant is estimated to see 26.5% year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 32,265.10 crore, according to a consensus of analysts. Net profit in consolidated terms is expected to rise 50% on-year to Rs 2,815.70 crore during the period under review, according to Bloomberg data.
Other major companies that will announce their results for the period include SBI Life Insurance Co., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and L&T Technology Services Ltd., among others.
The estimates for earnings from major companies scheduled for Wednesday are as follows:
