Maruti Suzuki, SBI Life, Bajaj Finance Q4 Results Today: Here's What To Expect

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the largest carmaker in the country, will announce its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 2023 on Wednesday.

The automobile giant is estimated to see 26.5% year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 32,265.10 crore, according to a consensus of analysts. Net profit in consolidated terms is expected to rise 50% on-year to Rs 2,815.70 crore during the period under review, according to Bloomberg data.