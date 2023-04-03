Maruti Suzuki Says Need To Watch Monsoon Closely For Impact On Rural Demand

The Indian automobile industry will carefully monitor the monsoon conditions after the recent unseasonal rains, as any impact on rural demand would affect the demand for automobiles, according to Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s Shashank Srivastava.

"Rural is a very important component in the overall demand for automobiles. The unseasonal rains and the expected irregular monsoon due to El Nino could have an impact on rural sentiment. Going forward, we have to watch that carefully because an impact on rural demand can adversely impact the overall demand pattern as well," the senior executive officer of marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki told BQ Prime.

For the auto industry, 30% of the sales are in rural areas, he said, adding that the number is over 44% for Maruti Suzuki.

The Met Office recently doubled down on its warnings of heatwaves and disruption in the monsoon due to El Nino—warmer-than-usual waters linked with poor rainfall.