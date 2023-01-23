Maruti Suzuki Recalls Over 11,000 Grand Vitara Vehicles

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has recalled 11,177 Grand Vitara vehicles due to a suspected defect in the mounting brackets of the rear seat belt.

Grand Vitara vehicles, manufactured between Aug. 8 and Nov. 15, 2022, are being recalled, it said in an exchange filing on Monday.

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in Rear Seat Belt mounting brackets, which in a rare case, may loosen in the long run and impact its functionality," Maruti Suzuki said.

Vehicle owners will be receiving communication from the company's authorised dealer workshops for inspection and free-of-cost replacement of the affected parts.

Last week, the company recalled 17,362 vehicles across models, manufactured between Dec. 8, 2022, and Jan. 12, 2023. The models include Alto K10, S Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara.

It had suspected a possible defect in the airbag controller, which might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat-belt pretensioners.