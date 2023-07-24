Maruti Suzuki Recalls 87,599 S-Presso And Eeco Units Over Steering Defect

Maruti Suzuki Ltd. has recalled 87,599 S-Presso and Eeco units.

The units manufactured between July 5, 2021, and Feb. 15, 2023, are suspected to have a steering defect.

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in a part of (the) steering tie rod, used in such vehicles, which in a rare case, may break and affect vehicle steerability and handling," it said in an exchange filing.

Affected vehicle owners will also receive communication from the Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part free of charge, it said.

The recall is effective July 24.