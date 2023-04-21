Maruti Suzuki Recalls 7,213 Units Of Baleno RS Model

Maruti Suzuki India said on Friday it is recalling 7,213 units of its Baleno RS model due to a suspected defect in the vacuum pump, which assists brake function.

The recall will impact vehicles manufactured between October 27, 2016 and November 1, 2019, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the vacuum pump, which assists the brake function. In a rare case, the affected vehicle may require increased effort in brake pedal application," it said.

Affected vehicle owners will receive communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops for free replacement of the defective parts, the company said.

In a post on its website, Maruti Suzuki India also said it would be undertaking a service campaign for 676 vehicles of the Ertiga and XL6 models manufactured between June 24, 2022, and July 7, 2022, for a suspected issue in the front driveshaft, which in a rare case may generate a peculiar noise while turning the vehicle but does not impact its functioning.

In January this year, the company recalled 17,362 units of models Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno, and Grand Vitara to replace faulty airbag controllers. The affected products were manufactured between Dec. 8, 2022, and Jan. 12, 2023.