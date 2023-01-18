Maruti Suzuki Recalls 17,362 Units To Fix Faulty Airbag Controller

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., on Wednesday, said it is recalling 17,362 units of some of its models in order to replace a faulty airbag controller.

The affected models are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara, manufactured between Dec. 8, 2022 and Jan. 12, 2023, the country's largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing.

"The recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace Airbag Controller free of cost, if required in these vehicles," it added.