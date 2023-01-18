Maruti Suzuki Recalls 17,362 Units To Fix Faulty Airbag Controller
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., on Wednesday, said it is recalling 17,362 units of some of its models in order to replace a faulty airbag controller.
The affected models are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara, manufactured between Dec. 8, 2022 and Jan. 12, 2023, the country's largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing.
"The recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace Airbag Controller free of cost, if required in these vehicles," it added.
The auto major suspects a possible defect in the affected part, which in rare cases might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners in the event of a vehicle crash, it stated.
"Out of abundant caution, customers of the suspected vehicles are advised not to drive or use the vehicle till the affected part is replaced," it said. Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops for immediate attention, it added.