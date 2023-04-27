Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results Review: Diverging Trajectory In Key Segments To Weigh On Market Share

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.'s market share is likely to remain stable in the ongoing fiscal as stagnant small car markets may offset growth in the SUV segment even as the carmaker outperforms overall industry performance, analysts said.

The country's largest carmaker has guided for flat growth for the small car segment in FY24, highlighting higher prices due to regulatory interventions and a rise in commodity costs. This will offset any further market share gains that the company may witness in the SUV market, helped by new launches such as the Fronx and Jimny in the segment, analysts said.

In the quarter ended March, Maruti Suzuki saw its profit grow 43% on higher sales and a rising share of SUVs in the portfolio.