Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results: Profit Rises 43% On Higher Sales, Realisations; Beats Estimates

A shortage of semiconductors impacted the company’s production in both the quarter under review and the comparable period last year.

New model launches, such as a revamped Brezza and Grand Vitara, helped the carmaker register sales growth of 5.3% year-on-year to 5.15 lakh units, even as exports declined 5.5% to over 64,000 units in the quarter.

Due to disruption in supply, the company lost production of 1.7 lakh units in FY23, it said.

"In its 40th anniversary year, despite the shortage of electronic components, the company recorded its highest ever annual sales volume. The annual turnover of the company surpassed Rs 1 lakh crore mark," the company said in a release.