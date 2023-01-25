Maruti Suzuki Q3 Review: New Launches And Margin Expansion To Drive Growth, Say Analysts

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.’s new product launches, margin expansion, and premiumisation will drive the company’s growth in the future, according to analysts.

Although Maruti's market share in the non-SUV segment is over 65%, it drops below 45% in overall sales when SUVs are included.

Maruti Suzuki launched the Grand Vitara and upgraded the Brezza, as well as two new unveilings of the off-roader Jimny and compact SUV Fronx at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2023, to shore up its volumes in the SUV segment.

Deliveries of Jimny and Fronx will start early in the upcoming financial year, the company’s management said in the call with investors discussing third-quarter results.

The country’s largest automaker’s market share in the SUV segment is 15%, and it expects it to improve substantially after these new launches. The company is vying for leadership in the space by FY24.