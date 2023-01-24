Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results: Profit Beats Analysts Estimate

The company’s net profit rose 130% and revenue from operations rose 25% year-on-year.

The improvement in Ebitda margin was due to lower material costs, which fell 80 basis points sequentially as a percentage of sales.

If not for higher sales promotion expenses during the quarter, there would have been more improvement in the margins.

In the third quarter, the company’s sales volume declined 10% sequentially to 4,65,911 units. The sales rose 8.2% year-on-year.