Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results Review: New Launches To Help Gain Market Share, Boost Margin

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. will increase its market share in the sport utility vehicle segment with new launches, boosting margins, analysts said.

The company has launched the Grand Vitara, Jimny, Fronx and now the Invicto in a span of a year to gain back the market share lost due to its limited presence in the SUV segment.

The rising share of SUVs in overall sales has pushed the average selling price to over Rs 5 lakh per unit, leading to a surge in profit in the June quarter amid a low base.

"The company's passenger vehicle market share slipped from 51% in FY20 to 41% in FY23, led by a demand shift to SUVs. With an expanded portfolio, its SUV market share has improved from 18% in FY23 to 23% in 1QFY24," Jefferies said in a report.