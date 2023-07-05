Maruti Suzuki Launches Invicto — Most Expensive Car In Its Portfolio

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. launched the three-row premium vehicle Invicto on Wednesday, making it the company's fourth launch in the year to gain back the lost market share in the utility vehicle segment.

The vehicle's price starts at Rs 24.79 lakh and goes up to Rs 28.42 lakh, as it comes with only a hybrid powertrain. It will be sold under Maruti Suzuki's premium retail brand, Nexa.

Invicto marks Maruti Suzuki's entry into the category of vehicles priced over Rs 20 lakh, which breaks away from its image as a manufacturer of affordable cars.

The most expensive car in Maurti Suzuki's portfolio, the Invicto, is the rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, with slight changes. This comes after the automakers collaborated on the Grand Vitara-Urban Cruise Hyryder and Baleno-Glanza.

The two Japanese auto giants, Toyota Motor Corp. and Suzuki Motor Corp., have partnered up to establish and promote long-term cooperation in new fields, including electric vehicles and autonomous driving technology.

Maruti Suzuki began launches in the prized SUV market with the Grand Vitara, followed it up with the Fronx and Jimny, and aims to become the top SUV seller by the next fiscal.

In FY23, utility vehicles accounted for about 52% of the overall car market, up 22% from FY16.

While the overall market is projected to grow at 5-7% in the current fiscal, the UV market will yet again outpace this growth.

Invicto comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a large panoramic sunroof, and six airbags, among other features. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid petrol unit and an electric motor, with a combined power output of 183 bhp.