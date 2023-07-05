Maruti Suzuki Invicto Launched In India: Check Price, Features, Specs, And More

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday launched the Invicto in the country at Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Invicto has been launched in three variants - Zeta+ (7 seater), Zeta+ (8 seater) and Aplha+ (7 seater).

Speaking at the launch, Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said that "Invicto- Latin for undefeated, is Maruti Suzuki’s first vehicle in the premium 3-row UV segment."

Takeuchi said the model has been carefully crafted to match the modern taste of NEXA customers, who want a premium three-row vehicle with dynamism of an SUV.

'While we are at the second position in the industry now, it is only a matter of time before we take the number one position in the SUV segment,' he noted.