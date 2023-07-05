Maruti Suzuki Invicto Launched In India: Check Price, Features, Specs, And More
The all new Invicto is Maruti Suzuki's most expensive car in India yet. Here's all you need to know.
Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday launched the Invicto in the country at Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Invicto has been launched in three variants - Zeta+ (7 seater), Zeta+ (8 seater) and Aplha+ (7 seater).
Speaking at the launch, Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said that "Invicto- Latin for undefeated, is Maruti Suzuki’s first vehicle in the premium 3-row UV segment."
Takeuchi said the model has been carefully crafted to match the modern taste of NEXA customers, who want a premium three-row vehicle with dynamism of an SUV.
'While we are at the second position in the industry now, it is only a matter of time before we take the number one position in the SUV segment,' he noted.
Maruti Suzuki will source the strong hybrid model from Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) as part of a global collaboration between Toyota and Suzuki, PTI reported.
TKM already sells Innova HyCross in the domestic market and the same would be supplied to MSI with certain changes in design and other elements, the news agency said.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Specs And Features
The Invicto comes powered by a 2-litre petrol engine mated with strong hybrid technology and delivers a mileage of 23.24 km per litre. It comes with a seating configuration of seven and eight seats.
It will be available in four colours - Nexa Blue, Stellar Bronze, Majestic Silver and Mystic White.
