Maruti Suzuki Expects Chip Shortage To Continue For Few More Quarters

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. expects semiconductor shortage to continue for the next few quarters which will further increase order backlog of certain models, according to a senior company official.

The country's largest carmaker has seen its pending bookings stretch to 3.69 lakh units, with Ertiga leading the pack with close to 94,000 bookings. Other models like Grand Vitara and Brezza have an order backlog of around 37,000 and 61,500 units, respectively.

Further, the company has received around 22,000 and 12,000 bookings, respectively, for Jimny and Fronx.